Heinrich Klaasen etches name in elite list with half century against England Star South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen registered his name in an elite list with yet another half century for the Proteas against England in the Champions Trophy 2025.

South Africa became the fourth and final team to qualify for the knockout stages of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The Proteas took on England in their final group stage game. Both sides locked horns at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 1, and it is safe to say that South Africa managed to register a comfortable win.

The clash saw England come in to bat first, and the side were immediately put under pressure by South Africa's bowling attack. England were limited to a score of 179 runs in the first innings, and aiming to chase down the target, it was the knocks of Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen that propelled the Proteas to an emphatic win.

Klaasen's 64-run knock saw the star batter etch his name in an elite list. Klaasen became the fourth player to score five consecutive 50-plus scores for South Africa in ODIs. As for the game between South Africa and England, in the first innings, Joe Root was the side's highest run getter with 37 runs to his name in 44 deliveries. As for the Proteas, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen were the highest wicket takers with three wickets each to their names.

Aiming to chase down the target, South Africa got off to a subpar start as openers Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton departed quite early. However, the knocks of Klaasen and Van Der Dussen ensured the win for South Africa. The win also meant that the Proteas have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy 2025. The side will take on either India or New Zealand in the semi-final of the tournament.

Most consecutive 50-plus scores for SA in ODIs:

5 - Jonty Rhodes (2000-01)

5 - Quinton de Kock (2017)

5 - Quinton de Kock (2019)

5* - Heinrich Klaasen (2024-25)