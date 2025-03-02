Heinrich Klaasen equals all-time South African ODI record during Champions Trophy clash against England Klaasen reckoned that he was happy with his knock against England on Saturday, playing it on the ground for as long as he did while trusting his technique. South Africa made light work of England's total of 179 runs as Jos Buttler bowed out of the tournament winless.

Heinrich Klaasen returned to South Africa's line-up after missing his side's opening fixture due to an elbow issue and the wicketkeeper-batter was required in all three departments by the Proteas to end their Champions Trophy group stage on a high against England. Klaasen was straight away into his keeping duties, had to stand in for Aiden Markram as captain after the all-rounder suffered a hamstring scare while doing the job with the bat, smashing a quickfire half-century and equalled an all-time record for South Africa in the ODIs.

Klaasen's 56-ball 64 was his fifth consecutive half-century in the format since December 17, 2025 as he returned scores of 86, 97 and 81 in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan. Klaasen followed them up with an 87 against the same opposition in the tri-series encounter before coming clutch once again on Saturday night in Karachi to end England's painfully winless campaign. Five are the joint-most consecutive fifty-plus scores by a South African batter in the ODIs as Klaasen joined the likes of Jonty Rhodes, Quinton de Kock and Kepler Wessels on the elite list.

Players to smash most consecutive fifties for South Africa in ODIs

5 - Kepler Wessels (June 1, 1985 - February 26, 1992)

5 - Jonty Rhodes (November 4, 2000 - January 11, 2001)

5 - Quinton de Kock (February 7, 2017 - February 25, 2017)

5 - Quinton de Kock (January 30, 2019 - March 13, 2019)

5 - Heinrich Klaasen (December 17, 2024 - March 1, 2025)*

"I gave myself a challenge with Rob Walter this trip: I want to be the best in the world," Klaasen told Sky Sports after the match. "But I want to be the best in the world, and I know I can play situations well and for me, just to keep hitting it on the ground for as long as possible, like I did tonight [is important]. I'm quite pleased with my innings tonight. [I scored runs] by standing still and just trusting my technique. I know my swing is good, so as long as it clicks then I am quite happy."

South Africa will await the result of the India-New Zealand match to ascertain their semi-final opponents and will hope to go all the way this time around after falling at knockouts hurdles quite a few times.