Heinrich Klaasen breaks Travis Head's historic SRH record, slams 37-ball hundred during KKR clash Heinrich Klaasen registered several milestones during his jaw-dropping hundred during Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Klaasen also shattered a historic record of Travis Head during his knock.

New Delhi:

Heinrich Klaasen slammed a jaw-dropping century during Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, May 25. Klaasen slammed a 37-ball hundred as he turned on his carnage in the clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Klaasen has created history as he shattered an all-time SRH record of Travis Head. Klaasen has hit the fastest ton for SRH in the history of the tournament, bettering Head's record by two balls.

Fastest centuries for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL:

Heinrich Klaasen: 37 balls

Travis Head: 39 balls

Abhishek Sharma: 40 balls

David Warner: 43 balls

Ishan Kishan: 45 balls

Klaasen created more records during his blistering knock. He has now hit the fastest hundred by a South African player in IPL, bettering the previous record of David Miller, who slammed a 38-ball hundred in 2013. This is also the joint-third fastest century in the tournament, being only behind Chris Gayle and Vaibhav Suryavanshi and being on level with Yusuf Pathan.

Fastest centuries in IPL:

30 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

35 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs GT, Jaipur, 2025

37 - Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, Mumbai BS, 2010

37 - Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) vs KKR, Delhi, 2025*

38 - David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB, Mohali, 2013

Meanwhile, his 37-ball ton is also the fastest IPL ton in Delhi, bettering Virender Sehwag's 48-ball effort of 2011. This is also the fastest IPL hundred against the Knight Riders, breaking David Warner's previous record of 43 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Kolkata Knight Riders' Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy