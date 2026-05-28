Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan achieve huge feat, join list of legendary batters as IPL 2026 campaign ends

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 campaign has come to an end for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The side took on Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator of the tournament in Mullanpur on May 27th, and Royals managed to register a 47-run victory, knocking the side out of the tournament.

Throughout the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad put in some brilliant performances with the bat. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen have been excellent for SRH throughout the season, and scoring heaps of runs for the side, the two stars entered an elite list as well.

Ishan and Klaasen became the 7th duo to score 600+ runs each for a single team in a single IPL edition.

Also Read: Heinrich Klaasen surpasses Kane Williamson in elite list despite subpar showing against Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals’ brilliant bowling helped them register the win

Speaking of the game between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the clash began with RR coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 243 runs in the first innings of the game. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 93 runs in 29 deliveries, with Jurel scoring 50 runs in 21 deliveries.

Defending the target, Jofra Archer led from the front once more, taking three wickets and conceding 58 runs in the four overs that he bowled. Furthermore, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, and Nandre Burger took two wickets each, with Yash Raj Punja taking one wicket as RR limited SRH to a score of 196, winning the game by 47 runs.

600-plus runs by two different batters for a team in an IPL edition:

Chris Gayle & Virat Kohli (RCB, 2013)

Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers (RCB, 2016)

Ruturaj Gaikwad & Faf du Plessis (CSK, 2021)

Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis (RCB, 2023)

Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan (GT, 2025)

Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan (GT, 2026)

Heinrich Klaasen & Ishan Kishan (SRH, 2026)*

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