  Head coach Rahul Dravid not to oversee India's ODI leg of South Africa tour | Reports

Head coach Rahul Dravid not to oversee India's ODI leg of South Africa tour | Reports

India are slated to play a three-match ODI series during their ongoing tour of South Africa. The Men in Blue faced a crushing defeat (3-0) at the hands of the Proteas during their last tour of the Rainbow Nation in 2021-22.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2023 6:55 IST
Rahul Dravid.
Rahul Dravid.

Head coach Rahul Dravid is reportedly not going to oversee India's ODI leg of South Africa. The Men in Blue are slated to take on the hosts in the first ODI at The Wanderers in Johannesburg starting Sunday, December 17.

There are plenty of changes for the ODI leg as far as India are concerned. KL Rahul is going to lead a team full of men who have made inspirational comebacks. 

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson, middle order batter Rajat Patidar have reached the Rainbow Nation and will be vying for attention with their scintillating displays if presented with opportunities.

Quite similarly, there is going to be a shuffle in the coaching duties for the ODI leg of the tour. Former Saurashtra legend, Sitanshu Kotak and other members of the NCA (National Cricket Academy) coaching staff will be in charge of the ODI squad in the absence of Dravid and his men.

As per a Cricbuzz report, former India wicketkeeper, Ajay Ratra will be in charge as the fielding coach whereas Rajib Dutta will look over the responsibilities as bowling coach.

While India are eager to clinch the ODI series, there is far bigger reason to emphasise more on the two-match Test series that succeeds the One-Dayers.

India have been to eight Test tours of South Africa but are yet to win a red-ball series in the country. Hence, there is an added motivation for the members of the Test squad and Dravid and his coaching staff to tick that box and script history.

In addition to that, India are placed second on the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table with a win and a draw in the two Tests that they have played in the ongoing cycle and hence a series win over the Proteas will help them reach the zenith.

