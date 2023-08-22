He thinks he is the best bowler in the team: Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes hilarious dig at Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli has bowled only a handful of times in international cricket

It may be a coincidence or maybe not but Indian batting star Virat Kohli's bowling was talked about twice on the very same day. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma joked about he and Kohli rolling their arm over if need be while responding to the question of the lack of multi-utility players in the squad for the Asia Cup during the press conference. Now, later in the day, veteran Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar too joked about Kohli's bowling at the CEAT Cricket Awards.

Kumar speaking about Kohli said that the team is always scared when the batting maestro takes the ball in his hand because of his action. “Virat Kohli thinks he’s the best bowler in the team. We’re always scared when he bowls as he could get injured due to his bowling action," Bhuvneshwar said. The pacer further talked about an alternate career option for Kohli saying, "He would have been a wrestler if he was not a cricketer."

Kohli has bowled only on limited occasions and has only 12 wickets to his name (four each in ODIs, T20Is and the IPL). However, with the lack of batters who bowl in the playing XI, both Kohli and Rohit might be required to do some bowling in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Rohit was asked about the same in the presser by a reporter, who referred to the team of 2011, which had the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar who could roll their arms over when the team needed. Responding to the question, Rohit said, "That was the team of 2011, they had individuals who could bowl, who could bat. In our case, we have to make do with the ones who are currently with us. And the ones who are best, who have been performing we give a chance to them. We cannot overnight create someone who can bowl in the team, it is not like that. All these guys are batters, they've scored runs and that is why they are part of the team. But hopefully, Sharma and Kohli can roll some arm over in the World Cup."

