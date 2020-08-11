He’s off Christmas card, present list: Stuart Broad sees funny side after being fined by father Chris

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Stuart Broad

England fast bowler Stuart Broad was on Tuesday fined 15 per cent of his match fees for violation of the ICC Code of Conduct during the opening Test of the three-match series against Pakistan in Manchester. He accepted the sanctions proposed by his father, Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. While the Barmy Army took a hilarious dig this episode of a father imposing fine on son, Stuart saw the funny side to this.

"@StuartBroad8 fined and given a demerit point by his dad, match referee Chris Broad! Looks like we might need to change the words to his song slightly..." tweeted the Barmy Army in response to the fine imposed by ICC.

Stuart immediately replied saying, "He’s off the Christmas card & present list."

He’s off the Christmas card & present list — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 11, 2020

Broad was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident happened during the 46th over of Pakistan's second innings when Broad threw down a few words at Yasir Shah after dismissing him.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin from August 13 onwards at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

