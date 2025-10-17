'He's a Ferrari': Matthew Hayden showers praise on veteran India batter ahead of Australia ODI series Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden recently came forward and heaped massive praise on veteran India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as team India gears up to take on Australia in a white ball series.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to take on Australia in a white-ball series. The two sides will take on each other in three ODIs and five T20Is in a series that will begin on October 19. Ahead of the series, many eyes would be set upon veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Notably, the duo last featured for India back in the Champions Trophy 2025, and they will hope to make their comeback to the Men in Blue memorable. With the series rapidly approaching, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Kohli.

"Virat is high octane, he's a Ferrari. He's full noise, he'll be gesturing to the crowd. You'll have Jiostar that'll be focusing on everything he does on the cricket field. And everything is so big that it's hard not to polarize your views on it because he's so bloody good,” Hayden said on All Over Bar The Cricket Youtube Channel.

"He has played 302 matches and got 14,000 runs and what about this average in One-day cricket, it's unbelievable. His key is that he is a gold star with his fitness and preparation. In my head, I've got him focusing on 2027 ( World Cup). He wants to be a part of that,” he added.

Hayden lauded veteran batter Rohit Sharma as well

Furthermore, Hayden opined that the presence of Rohit Sharma is just as important as Virat Kohli’s to team India. Notably, Rohit will also feature against Australia in the ODI series despite having his ODI captaincy removed ahead of the series.

"Rohit Sharma is cut off a different cloth. Like he's Mr. Easy going, he's kind of like the Rolls-Royce, a bit like Mark Waugh. You put him up on a hoist and off he goes. He's always going to have a tummy banana. He's just an easy-going character. And they are a better side with him in it too," said Hayden.