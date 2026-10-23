'He is too young': Sitanshu Kotak opens up on chatter around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of second NZ T20I

The stage is set for the second T20I of the ongoing multi-format series between India and New Zealand. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 24th. It is worth noting that the Indian team got off to a good start to the series, winning the first T20I of the series in brilliant fashion.

With the ongoing series, many fans only have one question in their minds, and that is why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not playing for India in the matches. It is worth noting that the 15-year-old did not feature for India in the recently concluded series against the West Indies.

Furthermore, the youngster did not feature for India in the first T20I against New Zealand as well. Speaking on the same, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak took centre stage and talked about the prospect of Sooryavanshi featuring for India in the future.

"He is really young, but the way everyone in the team management takes care of him - I keep an eye neutrally - and everyone likes him, social media likes him, team also likes him. But you can't make changes to the XI because people like him. He is very talented and I believe he has a bright, bright future ahead. So once he gets his opportunities and settles down, he will learn a lot of things,” Kotak was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Kotak reflected on how too much pressure is not good for Sooryavanshi

Kotak also talked about how there is a pressure around Sooryavanshi that he needs to play. He opened up on how everybody loves the 15-year-old, whether that be the fans, the team, the coaches, or the media. He opined that such pressure is not good for the youngster in the long run.

"I felt that at the start, there was a lot of hype that 'he has to play'. I genuinely felt that wasn't good for the player also. Just a 15-16-year-old boy, and everyone saying 'he should play' and 'he isn't being picked' and so on. He is too young. It's something I can't control but it's sad. And it's sad for the other openers also, who are performing but people are saying 'why is he playing',” Kotak said.

Also Read:

Ishan Kishan ruled out of upcoming second T20I against New Zealand due to injury; Check details