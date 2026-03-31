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  4. 'He is not even a man': Ashwin voices his opinion against early India debut for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

'He is not even a man': Ashwin voices his opinion against early India debut for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only 15 years old and the cricket experts are already backing him to be picked in India's T20I team. However, Ravichandran Ashwin is against the most popular opinion in this regard and believes there is time for him to play for India.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Ravichandran Ashwin and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Image Source : AP
Guwahati:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is certainly a special player. He has proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other tournaments as well and the calls for him to be fast-tracked into the Indian team are growing more than ever. Add to it, the 15-ball half-century against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday and the likes of Mohammad Kaif and Michael Vaughan are confident that the 15-year-old is ready for top-flight cricket.

However, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has a contrasting view on the matter. He feels that Sooryavanshi shouldn't be rushed into the national team as he has a lot of cricket ahead of him. Ashwin is backing the teenager to play for India but doesn't want to be rushed at all.

"Don't give him such a target. He is not even a man, he is a kid. If MS Dhoni is playing until 45 [44], and if Sooryavanshi plays until 40, he has two and a half decades left in cricket. Leave him alone, he will come on his own when the time is right. He is too good not to play for India. He will play anyway eventually. When will he play? For that, we might have to wait a bit. Why are we always in a hurry?" Ashwin said while speaking on his Youtube Channel.

Ashwin lauds Vaibhav for his blitzkreig against CSK

Rajasthan Royals were chasing a modest target of 128 runs against CSK and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made it easier for his team with his explosive knock. He tore apart the listless bowling attack of CSK and Ashwin was left awestruck with his strokeplay. 

"He turned 15 years old, so he scored a 15-ball 50 - he is showing his age. I mean, what a player he is! How fast is his bat speed? CSK had no answers against him; they looked a flat, deflated unit on the field. RR have put on such a dominating performance that they have said, 'Look at us, we are also a powerful team in this competition," Ashwin added.

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