'He has been a terrific bowler' - India's head coach Rahul Dravid heaps praise on retiring Stuart Broad

India's head coach Rahul Dravid has heaped praise on England's Stuart Broad describing him as a terrific bowler after the latter announced his retirement from Test cricket on Saturday, July 29.

Broad's announcement shocked the entire cricketing world as the 37-year-old is still one of the fittest fast bowlers going around in world cricket at the moment and has contributed to a great deal in England's ongoing Ashes campaign on home soil.

Dravid while speaking to reporters after India's loss in the 2nd ODI of the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies extolled Broad for his achievements. The former India skipper also lauded Broad for operating in tandem with fellow English teammate James Anderson.

"He (Broad) has been a terrific bowler, he has been a great.

His partnership with Jimmy Anderson will always be remembered," Dravid said after the 2nd ODI in Bridgetown as reported by PTI.

"Anderson and Broad the whole decade they played for England, they have really put in some fantastic performances.

"To take 600 wickets and to play the number of Test matches he has takes a special kind of cricketer," he added.

Broad has been the pick of all the English bowlers in the ongoing Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia, having already snared 20 wickets at an average of 28.15. He is currently second on the list of bowlers with the most wickets in the series just behind Australia's Mitchell Starc who has claimed 23 scalps.

With Australia's batting still to come in the fourth innings of the ongoing 5th Test at The Oval, Broad still has the opportunity to surpass Starc and not only finish as the highest wicket-taker in the series but most importantly help England end the bilateral contest on level terms.

Dravid extended his best wishes to Broad and wished him well for his swansong.

"My best wishes to him and congratulations on a fantastic career. I hope he gets to finish it off in the best possible way he wants to," he said.

