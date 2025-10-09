'He doesn't need much': Mitchell Starc gives his take on Pat Cummins' injury situation ahead of Ashes series Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc recently came forward and talked about the injury situation of skipper Pat Cummins, after reports emerged that the star pacer would be a doubt for the first test of the Ashes series against England.

New Delhi:

Australia has a cramped schedule in the latter stages of 2025. The side will be taking on arch-rivals England for the Ashes series, and ahead of the series, the Aussies were hit with a major setback as skipper Pat Cummins was reportedly ruled out of the series opener due to his ongoing struggles with injuries.

With doubts over Cummins’ availability for the Ashes series rising rapidly, veteran pacer Mitchell Starc took centre stage and expressed that he was hopeful that their skipper could recover in time and feature for the side in the first test of the marquee series.

It is worth noting that Cricket Australia has not decided on Cummins’ return for the Ashes series. Speaking on the same, Starc opined that Cummins could feature for Australia in the first Ashes test, as he has the ability to play with very little preparation.

"Playing with Pat and being close with Pat, he doesn't need much. Whether he bowls three warm-up balls and the first over the game, he's on the money, he just knows when to switch on or how to switch on really quickly. So what it looks like for him in his prep, it's going to be certainly different to what mine feels and looks like, and that comes with experience and age,” Starc was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Starc reflects on who could replace Cummins as skipper

Furthermore, Starc talked about the possibility of Cummins missing the Ashes opener and opined that veteran batter Steve Smith could be a player who could be Australia’s skipper in Cummins’ absence.

"We've got a group of us that have played cricket with Steve as captain anyway, and then the times that he's filled in over the last few seasons for Pat, whether it be for personal reasons, for illness or for injury, it's an easy transition for Steve. He's obviously a very experienced cricket brain and thinks heavily about the game, and we have a team of experienced guys that can give their two cents worth along the journey as well,” Starc said.