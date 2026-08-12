Hazlewood, Lyon return, Beau Webster finds place as Australia announce playing XI for Bangladesh Test

New Delhi:

Veteran Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood returns to red-ball cricket as Australia have named him in the playing XI for the opening Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. He has been a force to reckon with in the format, but due to several injuries over the course of the last couple of years, Hazlewood hasn’t been a regular in the playing XI. He finally returns after an eight-month hiatus in Test cricket.

Captain Pat Cummins confirmed Hazlewood’s selection on the eve of the match, leaving Scott Boland out of the XI. Boland had featured in every Test during last summer’s five-match Ashes series, but Hazlewood has now been restored alongside Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

The decision also marks Nathan Lyon’s return. The veteran spinner missed the latter stages of the Ashes with a hamstring injury and since then, there have been heavy questions about whether the spinner can last in red-ball cricket again. Similarities were drawn with coach Andrew McDonald, who suffered a similar injury late in his career and how it eventually played a significant part in him calling his time.

Green and Webster coexist

Australia have retained an unusual balance in their side, selecting both Cameron Green and Beau Webster as pace-bowling all-rounders. Green remains in the middle order, while Webster provides another all-round option alongside the specialist bowlers.

Meanwhile, Australia enter the series second in the World Test Championship 2025-2027 standings, with Bangladesh fourth. The two matches therefore hold extreme importance for both teams with regard to the current championship cycle.

Notably, the first Test begins on August 13 at Marrara Stadium in Darwin. The series will move to Mackay for the second match, scheduled for August 22-26 at Great Barrier Reef Arena.

Australia Playing XI - Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh squad (first Test): Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan

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