Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt’s historic partnership helps Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by eight wickets to move to the top of the WPL points table. Nat Sciver-Brunt was adjudged Player of the Match for an incredible knock of 75 runs off 44 balls. She also picked up three wickets in the first innings.

Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by eight wickets to move to the top of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL). It was a complete performance from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side as they chased 143 runs in 17 overs. Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt stitched a phenomenal partnership of 133 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru to help Mumbai win the match comfortably.

Notably, it was Mumbai’s highest partnership for any wicket in the WPL history. Overall, it’s the fourth-highest in the cash-rich league. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma’s 162-run stand against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023 is at the top, followed by Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt’s 140 against Gujarat Giants in 2024 and Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya’s 139* run partnership against RCB in 2023 stands third.

Sciver-Brunt was adjudged Player of the Match for her incredible knock of 75 runs off 44 deliveries. The England international also picked up three wickets in the first innings. Meanwhile, it was her fourth POTM in the WPL history. She currently stands joint-second on the list of most POTM awards in the tournament.

Matthews, on the other hand, scored 59 runs off 50 deliveries. Despite losing her partner Yastika Bhatia early, the West Indies international kept up with the momentum as she focused on anchoring the innings.

After the game, captain Harmanpreet reacted to the win, stating that she was happy with the performance. She also talked about Sanskriti Gupta’s incredible spell of two wickets for 11 runs in two overs.

“Really happy with the result. Getting a wicket in the first over is always a plus point. Nat did everything right today. Happy with the way our medium pacers bowled. Also the way Sanskriti bowled was special to see. It's part of the game. You just need to do the right things again and again,” Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.