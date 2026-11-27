Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians have once again named Rohit Sharma as their captain for the IPL 2027 season. He replaced Hardik Pandya in the role, who has been traded to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh. The veteran was replaced ahead of the IPL 2024 season, but the move didn’t quite materialise for MI, leading to Rohit once again taking over the responsibility.

In the meantime, Rohit welcomed the opportunity to lead the franchise again. He expressed confidence about the team’s prospects ahead of the upcoming campaign, noting that he had conversations with Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani, who are the co-owners of the franchise and noted that he has belief that the team will be back in challenging for the trophies. He also outlined his expectations for the team’s 20th IPL season.

“Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve,” Rohit said via a MI Official press release.

“I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game,” he added.

Rohit’s long association with MI

Rohit’s association with the Mumbai captaincy began in 2013, when he took charge midway through a difficult campaign. The appointment transformed the team’s fortunes, culminating in their maiden IPL championship that year.

He subsequently guided Mumbai to four more titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, becoming the first captain to win five IPL trophies.

His numbers underline his importance to the franchise. Since joining Mumbai in 2011, Rohit has accumulated 5,698 runs in 220 IPL appearances for the side, making him their leading run-scorer in both categories. Across the competition, his overall tally exceeds 7,300 runs, placing him second on the all-time list.

Rohit has captained 158 IPL matches, winning 87, with only MS Dhoni recording more victories as skipper. His most recent assignment as captain in T20 cricket came during India's triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies.

Across 220 T20 matches as captain, Rohit has registered 140 victories, translating into a 63.33 per cent win rate. Mumbai will now hope his return to leadership brings another successful chapter for the franchise.

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