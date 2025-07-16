Hat-trick hero Scott Boland breaks into Top 10 in latest ICC rankings, Washington Sundar also gains big The latest ICC rankings for bowlers saw five of them from Australia after Scott Boland made a big jump, following his exploits in the day-night Test against the West Indies. A couple of West Indies bowlers, as well as a few from India and England, also made progress in the rankings.

New Delhi:

Australian pacer Scott Boland achieved his career-best rating points on the latest ICC rankings for bowlers, following his six-wicket match haul against the West Indies in Jamaica, including a hat-trick no less. Boland continued to fire in any and every appearance for Australia he gets, as in his first game since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Boland just kept chipping at the wickets. And as Boland-esque as it got, despite the hat-trick, he wasn't the main story as Mitchell Starc completed 400 wickets in his 100th Test in the same innings.

Boland now found himself in sixth place with 784 rating points, just two more than Matt Henry, who breathed down his neck. The Top 10 now has five Australian bowlers with Pat Cummins (third), Josh Hazlewood (fourth), Nathan Lyon (dropped to eighth) and Mitchell Starc, who retained his 10th spot, despite a six-wicket haul in the final innings of the Jamaica Test.

The other big gainers from the West Indies vs Australia Test series were Shamar Joseph, who ended the assignment with 22 wickets in total, Alzarri Joseph, who took his first-ever fifer at home and the all-rounder, Justin Greaves. Shamar made a big jump of 15 spots to be in the 14th position. Alzarri jumped a couple of spots to No. 29, and Greaves also made a big move of 15 places to No. 65.

Washington Sundar, the big-gaining bowler from the Lord's Test

Washington Sundar, who out of nowhere was castling the England batters from Ben Stokes to Jamie Smith, taking four wickets in total in the second innings of the Lord's Test, made a sizeable jump of 12 places to be in joint-46th spot on the rankings. Akash Deep, the hero of Edgbaston win for India, dropped by one spot after taking just one wicket at Lord's. While England skipper Ben Stokes, who aggregated five wickets for the match, also jumped one spot up to No. 45.

Among all-rounders, Australia's pace duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc made small jumps to be in No. 4 and 8, respectively, while Brydon Carse, the England pacer made the biggest jump on that list, of 14 places, to be in the 26th position. While the Test series has come to an end, the focus will be on T20Is next week with the Zimbabwe tri-series and the five-match T20I assignment between the West Indies and Australia to be played in the next week.