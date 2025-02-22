Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Hat-trick hero Grace Harris, big-hitting Chinelle Henry smash Delhi Capitals as UP Warriorz earn first points

Hat-trick hero Grace Harris, big-hitting Chinelle Henry smash Delhi Capitals as UP Warriorz earn first points

UP Warriorz after a couple of losses finally registered their first victory in the 2025 edition of the WPL as they made short work of the Delhi Capitals in the reverse fixture. Chinelle Henry, the West Indies all-rounder, change the complexion of the game with a joint-fastest fifty in WPL history.

Chinelle Henry smashed the joint-fastest fifty in WPL history while Grace Harris became only the third player to take a hat-trick
Chinelle Henry smashed the joint-fastest fifty in WPL history while Grace Harris became only the third player to take a hat-trick Image Source : BCCI/WPL
Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

UP Warriorz finally got off the mark in the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) with a solid win against the two-time finalists Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 22 to get their first points on the board. It was a game of two halves for either side as at 109/7 after 15 overs, a similar tale seemed to be unfolding for the UP Warriorz with the top-order and the big guns faltering yet again before Chinelle Henry literally provided a booster shot to the arm with a smacking 18-ball half-century to turn the tide in her side's favour.

Henry's belligerent 23-ball 62 left Delhi Capitals stunned, bewildered as she single-handedly snatched all the momentum from the bowling side, who at one point might have been looking at a target around 140-150 and now were suddenly chasing something close to 180.

Players to take a hat-trick in WPL

  • Issy Wong (MI vs UPW) - Navi Mumbai, 2023 (Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone)
  • Deepti Sharma (UPW vs DC) - Delhi, 2024 (Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy)
  • Grace Harris (UPW vs DC) - Bengaluru, 2024 (Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani)
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Grace Harris UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals WPL 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\