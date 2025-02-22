Hat-trick hero Grace Harris, big-hitting Chinelle Henry smash Delhi Capitals as UP Warriorz earn first points UP Warriorz after a couple of losses finally registered their first victory in the 2025 edition of the WPL as they made short work of the Delhi Capitals in the reverse fixture. Chinelle Henry, the West Indies all-rounder, change the complexion of the game with a joint-fastest fifty in WPL history.

UP Warriorz finally got off the mark in the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) with a solid win against the two-time finalists Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 22 to get their first points on the board. It was a game of two halves for either side as at 109/7 after 15 overs, a similar tale seemed to be unfolding for the UP Warriorz with the top-order and the big guns faltering yet again before Chinelle Henry literally provided a booster shot to the arm with a smacking 18-ball half-century to turn the tide in her side's favour.

Henry's belligerent 23-ball 62 left Delhi Capitals stunned, bewildered as she single-handedly snatched all the momentum from the bowling side, who at one point might have been looking at a target around 140-150 and now were suddenly chasing something close to 180.

Players to take a hat-trick in WPL