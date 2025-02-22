Hat-trick hero Grace Harris, big-hitting Chinelle Henry smash Delhi Capitals as UP Warriorz earn first points

UP Warriorz finally got off the mark in the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) with a solid win against the two-time finalists Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 22 to get their first points on the board. It was a game of two halves for either side as at 109/7 after 15 overs, a similar tale seemed to be unfolding for the UP Warriorz with the top-order and the big guns faltering yet again before Chinelle Henry literally provided a booster shot to the arm with a smacking 18-ball half-century to turn the tide in her side's favour.
Henry's belligerent 23-ball 62 left Delhi Capitals stunned, bewildered as she single-handedly snatched all the momentum from the bowling side, who at one point might have been looking at a target around 140-150 and now were suddenly chasing something close to 180.
Players to take a hat-trick in WPL
- Issy Wong (MI vs UPW) - Navi Mumbai, 2023 (Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone)
- Deepti Sharma (UPW vs DC) - Delhi, 2024 (Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy)
- Grace Harris (UPW vs DC) - Bengaluru, 2024 (Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani)