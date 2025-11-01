'Hasn’t even scored a total of 200 runs': Irfan Pathan gives his take on Shubman Gill's spot Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recently came forward and talked about how Shubman Gill has been performing in the shortest format of the game for the Indian team. He also asked for more consistent scores from the star India opener.

New Delhi:

Team India sustained a hefty loss in the second T20I of the series against Australia. After the first game of the series was washed, the second clash saw Australia register a four-wicket win as they gained the lead in the series. There were several talking points from the game, and many came forward and discussed the performance of star batter Shubman Gill.

Opening the innings for the Men in Blue, Gill was sent packing on a score of five runs in 10 deliveries as India was bundled out for a score of 125 runs in the first innings of the game.

After the game, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took centre stage and talked about Gill’s recent performances for India in the shortest format of the game. Pathan opined that Gill needs to convert the opportunities that are being presented to him.

“In his last ten innings, he hasn’t even scored a total of 200 runs, so the pressure will be on him. He’s getting opportunities, he’s getting the backing, but he needs to convert those chances into performances, which hasn’t happened yet,” Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“You have Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting on the bench, an outstanding T20 player we’ve seen in the IPL, striking at around 160. If a player like that is sitting out while Shubman Gill continues to get regular chances and still can’t make them count, then pressure will build on him and on the team. That’s something the management needs to pay attention to," he added.

Furthermore, Irfan Pathan asked for more consistent performances from Gill in T20I cricket, or Jaiswal can come into his place, as he is already a tried and tested player for India in the format.

“Shubman Gill needs to score consistently, that’s very important. Otherwise, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who isn’t playing ODI or T20 cricket for India right now, is such a talented player that he’s capable of doing wonders,” Pathan said.