Hashmatullah Shahidi steps down as Afghanistan captain, reveals decision

New Delhi:

Afghanistan ODI captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has stepped down from his role after the series defeat to India. He took over the charge in 2022, having led the side in the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy. He confirmed his decision through a post on social media, saying he had chosen to relinquish the captaincy on personal grounds. However, the 31-year-old will remain available for ODI selection and will continue to captain the national side in Test cricket.

“Today I announce with full respect and consent that I am resigning as captain of my team at my personal decision,” Shahidi posted on social media.

During his time as ODI captain, Shahidi led Afghanistan in 55 matches, winning 27 of them. The team's most notable run under Shahidi came at the 2023 World Cup. Afghanistan secured victories over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands. They remained in contention for a semi-final berth until the closing stages of the tournament before narrowly missing out following a heartbreaking defeat to Australia, which saw Glenn Maxwell register a double century.

One of Shahidi's standout performances during that campaign came against India, where he struck 80 from 88 deliveries to help Afghanistan post 272. India, however, completed the chase comfortably.

Shahidi thanks coach, teammates

Reflecting on his time as captain, Shahidi thanked his teammates, coaching staff and administrators for their support throughout his tenure.

“It was a great honour for me to perform this responsibility as a Captain. I am proud to have served alongside my team with honesty, unity and commitment. By the grace of Allah, with the efforts of the officials, coaches and players, we have achieved many victories, won important matches, defeated big teams and made the name of the team higher,” Shahidi said.

Shahidi also stressed that the achievements recorded during his captaincy belonged to the entire group rather than any one individual.

"All these achievements are not just mine, but also the result of the teamwork, sacrifices and coordination of the entire team. “I thank all the players of my team from the bottom of my heart who always supported me and stood shoulder to shoulder with me in every victory and every challenge. I also thank the officials and the administration of the team who believed in me and always supported me. Your trust and cooperation will always be an honour for me," he added.

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