Hashmatullah Shahidi creates history against India, slams maiden ODI century at Chepauk

New Delhi:

Hashmatullah Shahidi created history as he became the first Afghanistan captain to hit a hundred against India in any format. The 31-year-old slammed a stellar and a fighting century in the third ODI of the series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for his maiden ODI ton.

Shahidi had a fifty against India as skipper, having hit an 80 in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Delhi. He was their second captain to have hit a fifty against India in international cricket, as Ibrahim Zadran had also scored a half ton during a T20I against the Men in Blue in January 2024.

But no Afghanistan skipper could have hit a hundred against the mighty Indian team until Shahidi. He slammed a fighting knock of 102 from 131 balls, braving the Indian bowling line-up and the scorching Chennai heat. He was down with multiple cramps at the back end of the innings and needed a physio's attention before continuing.

Shahidi's long wait comes to an end

Shahidi has been a long-serving servant for Afghanistan, having made his ODI debut way back in 2013. However, his maiden ODI ton arrived in 2026, 94 innings after he played in his first ODI outing against Kenya in Sharjah. The 94 innings Shahidi took for his maiden ODI ton are the most any Afghanistan batter has taken. The previous record was held by Asghar Afghan, who got to his ton after 67 innings.

Moreover, the Southpaw took 4644 days for his first ODI ton. These are the fourth-most for any batter to get to his maiden ODI ton in the world. The record is held by Regis Chakabva, who needed 5040 days for his first ODI century.

Most days from ODI debut to maiden 100:

5040 Regis Chakabva (2008-22)

4858 Sunil Gavaskar (1974-87)

4674 Arjuna Ranatunga (1982-94)

4644 Hashmatullah Shahidi (2013-26)

4639 Nasser Hussain (1989-03)

More to follow...