Hasan Nawaz breaks Babar Azam's historic Pakistan record, slams blistering century against New Zealand Hasan Nawaz slammed a blistering century in the third T20I against New Zealand. He helped Pakistan chase down a huge total of 205. Nawaz has shattered a historic record of Babar Azam during his ballistic knock against the Kiwis.

Pakistan youngster Hasan Nawaz has shattered an all-time historic record of star batter Babar Azam during Pakistan's third T20I clash against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland.

Nawaz has created history by hitting the fastest century by a Pakistan player in T20Is ever. He hit a blistering century off just 44 balls as he led Pakistan to chase down a huge score of 205 against New Zealand.

The previous fastest ton by a Pakistan batter belonged to Babar Azam, who had hit a hundred off 49 balls in a T20I against South Africa in a T20I in 2021.

Fastest centuries by Pakistan batters in T20Is:

1 - Hasan Nawaz: 44 balls against New Zealand in 2025

2 - Babar Azam: 49 balls against South Africa in 2021

3 - Ahmed Shehzad: 58 balls against Bangladesh in 2014

4 - Babar Azam: 58 balls against New Zealand in 2023

Hasan's ultra-aggressive game propelled the visitors to chase down the mammoth score in just 16 overs as they registered a nine-wicket win with 24 balls to spare.

The 205-run chase is Pakistan's second-highest run chase in the format. The highest chase for the Men in Green is 208 against West Indies in 2021.

Pakistan were at 75/1 after six overs. This is now their highest-ever score in a powerplay in T20I cricket.

The visitors won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat. The Kiwis ended their innings on 204 with Mark Chapman being a hero for his 94. However, his effort went in vain as the Men in Green easily chased the score down.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears