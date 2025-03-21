Advertisement
  4. Hasan Nawaz breaks Babar Azam's historic Pakistan record, slams blistering century against New Zealand

Hasan Nawaz breaks Babar Azam's historic Pakistan record, slams blistering century against New Zealand

Hasan Nawaz slammed a blistering century in the third T20I against New Zealand. He helped Pakistan chase down a huge total of 205. Nawaz has shattered a historic record of Babar Azam during his ballistic knock against the Kiwis.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi

Pakistan youngster Hasan Nawaz has shattered an all-time historic record of star batter Babar Azam during Pakistan's third T20I clash against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. 

Nawaz has created history by hitting the fastest century by a Pakistan player in T20Is ever. He hit a blistering century off just 44 balls as he led Pakistan to chase down a huge score of 205 against New Zealand. 

The previous fastest ton by a Pakistan batter belonged to Babar Azam, who had hit a hundred off 49 balls in a T20I against South Africa in a T20I in 2021.

Fastest centuries by Pakistan batters in T20Is:

1 - Hasan Nawaz: 44 balls against New Zealand in 2025

2 - Babar Azam: 49 balls against South Africa in 2021

3 - Ahmed Shehzad: 58 balls against Bangladesh in 2014

4 - Babar Azam: 58 balls against New Zealand in 2023

Hasan's ultra-aggressive game propelled the visitors to chase down the mammoth score in just 16 overs as they registered a nine-wicket win with 24 balls to spare.

The 205-run chase is Pakistan's second-highest run chase in the format. The highest chase for the Men in Green is 208 against West Indies in 2021.

Pakistan were at 75/1 after six overs. This is now their highest-ever score in a powerplay in T20I cricket. 

The visitors won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat. The Kiwis ended their innings on 204 with Mark Chapman being a hero for his 94. However, his effort went in vain as the Men in Green easily chased the score down.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

