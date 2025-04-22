Hasan Ali eyes Pakistan comeback after impressive performances in PSL 2025 Hasan Ali has been performing well in the ongoing Pakistan Super League as he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He is eyeing a Pakistan return on the back of his performances in the tournament.

New Delhi:

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, who has been setting the Pakistan Super League 2025 on fire, is eyeing an international comeback as he feels he is 'far from finished'. Hasan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing PSL with 10 scalps to his name in five innings and has been in impressive form.

Hasan, who has not been part of the Pakistan team since the T20 World Cup 2024, is eyeing a return to the international colours. "I’m 30, far from finished," Hasan said as quoted by Geo News. "I want to contribute more to Pakistan, but I know selection depends on performance. My job is to keep delivering."

Hasan credited the change in his diet as key to enhancing performance and form. He stated that he cut sugar and oil from his diet that helped him transform his fitness levels. "In Pakistan, everyone eats fried parathas, and our food has too much oil and sugar. But international athletes focus on organic and fresh foods. I made those adjustments, and the difference is massive, I feel more energetic on the field, and I don’t feel lethargic anymore in my daily routine, I feel fresh," he said.

He attributed the technical shifts in his training to have made impact in his game. "I identified flaws in my bowling, worked on my basics, and modified or remodified a few things," he explained. "Simultaneously, I focused on my diet and injury management, which collectively made a big impact," Hasan said.

The speedster stated that the Pakistan Super League is a big brand and is hand helped groom the players. "PSL is a massive brand that has groomed so many players," he said. "Domestic cricket built my foundation, and PSL polished me. Playing alongside and against top international stars from the beginning made my transition to international cricket smoother."

Hasan is the current vice-captain of the Karachi Kings team with David Warner being the skipper. Hasan said he will embrace captaincy if he gets. "If I’m ever considered for captaincy, I’ll embrace it with both hands," he said. "Right now, I’m gaining valuable experience under Warner’s leadership."

"With time, you evolve," he said. "I still enjoy fun moments, but as a senior player and vice-captain, I understand the need for professionalism. Fatherhood has also made me more responsible," the speedster said.