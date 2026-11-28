The Indian team took on New Zealand in the second Test of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the clash from November 27th, and it is worth noting that both sides would have looked to put in a good showing in the clash, considering that the first Test of the series resulted in a draw after gruelling cricket across the five days.

It is interesting to note that there were several talking points from the first Test, with the performance of Prasidh Krishna being one of the many; notably, Krishan conceded 100 runs and took only one wicket in the first innings of the first Test, and due to this, he was dropped from the playing XI for the second Test.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and talked about if Krishan was being unfairly criticised after the performance that he put in.

"He has become everyone's favourite punching bag. Yesterday I checked that Ishant Sharma took only 30 wickets in his first ten Tests, while Prasidh has taken 31 wickets in nine Tests. Yet, everyone slams Prasidh regularly, while Ishant went on to play 100 Tests for India,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Prasidh has the raw ingredients, but it's just that he gets injured a lot. He was coming back from injury in the first Test and bowled poorly in the first innings, but bowled well in the second innings,” he added.

Ashwin pointed out the absence of Ravindra Jadeja as well

Notably, another major talking point from the series has been the absence of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Interestingly, Jadeja was not a part of India’s playing XI for any of the two Test matches, and Ashwin gave his take on the same as well.

"Jadeja won't take any retirement decisions because of these exclusions. He's on 91 Tests, and so he would want to complete 100 Tests. He probably just has to talk to the right people to play another nine Tests," said Ashwin.

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