Has Pakistan captain Salman Agha ever played against India in international cricket? Since taking over as Pakistan T20I captain earlier this year, Salman Ali Agha might be playing the biggest match of his career yet, leading the national side as the two arch-rivals lock horns in the crunch Group A clash in the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday.

Dubai:

India vs Pakistan is not just any other game. Ask the players, ask the coaching staff members and this time ask even the stakeholders, it isn't easy being involved in an India-Pakistan men's cricket match and this one especially, where the outrage and backlash are immense and scrutiny will be multifold. India have dominated the fixture in the last few years apart from the only blemish in Dubai itself during the T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan.

Now, Pakistan will be under pressure once again, especially since India are the World T20 champions and the Men in Green are in the rebuilding phase in the shortest international format, having moved over their white-ball regulars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Salman Agha, the 31-year-old all-rounder, who took over as the T20I captain in January earlier this year, will most likely be playing the biggest match of his career yet, leading the national side as the two arch-rivals lock horns in the crunch Group A clash in the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday.

Agha, in fact, hasn't played much against India. His three appearances against the Men in Blue all came in the ODIs and in two innings he got to bat, he came up with returns of 23 and 19. Agha is yet to play against India in the T20Is and the Sunday clash in the Asia Cup will be his first one in the format.

Since taking over as full-time captain, Agha, alongside the new white-ball coach Mike Hesson, have a good thing going, having won three out of four series played, including the recent tri-series in the UAE just before the Asia Cup and have begun well with a solid win against Oman, despite a batting stutter in the middle.

If he passes the Sunday test, Agha might be hailed as the next big captain in Pakistan cricket because this is what these rivalry matches do, put the players on a pedestal or bring them down from it in seconds. India start as the favourites, but in T20Is, you never know.