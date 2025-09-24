Has Bangladesh defeated India ever in a T20I match? Check details ahead of Asia Cup Super Four clash India and Bangladesh won their respective first matches in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four and look to double it up when they face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With India being a force to reckon with, it will take some doing for Bangladesh to get one better over them.

New Delhi:

With an eye on the Asia Cup 2025 final, India and Bangladesh meet each other in the Super Four at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The two teams have won their respective Super Four openers and a second straight win will be a shot in the arm for the final.

The Men in Blue will ensure their place in the final if they beat the Bangla Tigers in Dubai, while Litton Das-led Bangladesh will all but ensure their spot in the summit clash too if they pull an upset over the T20 World Champions.

Has Bangladesh defeated India in a T20I?

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 17 times in T20Is, with Bangladesh having managed to beat the two-time T20 champions only once. That was way before, in 2019, when the Bangla Tigers chased down 149 against the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side in Delhi during a three-match series.

Mushfiqur Rahim, the former Bangladesh skipper, struck 60 from 43 balls, while the then captain Mahmudullah played a 15-run cameo from seven balls to help Bangladesh beat the Indian side six years ago.

Shikhar Dhawan had earlier scored 41 from 42 balls, while Shreyas Iyer (22 from 13), Krunal Pandya (15 from 8) and Washington Sundar (14 from 5) provided the fireworks.

After having lost the opener of the three-match series, the Indians turned things around and clinched the next two games to win the series.

Talking about the upcoming clash in Dubai, Bangladesh will look to pull off an upset against the Men in Blue. They won their opening clash of the Super Four against Sri Lanka, while the Indian team defeated Pakistan in their opener.

IND vs BAN T20I H2H records:

Matches Played: 17

Matches won by India: 16

Matches won by Bangladesh: 1

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib