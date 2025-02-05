Haryana vs Mumbai Ranji quarter-final clash shifted from Lahli to Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai team

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently made the decision to shift the Ranji Trophy quarter-final between Haryana and Mumbai from Lahli to Kolkata. The decision seems to have affected the travel plans for both teams, and has even taken hosts Haryana by surprise, as the BCCI has not provided them with a reason for the venue switch.

It is interesting to note that the Mumbai side was due to arrive in Lahli on Wednesday, February 5. However, due to the change, the MCA (Maharashtra Cricket Association) have made plans to fly the team out to Kolkata by the evening of February 5."Yes, we have received a communication from BCCI that our quarter-final against Haryana will be played at the Eden Gardens," MCA president Ajinkya Naik was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

According to reports, the weather in Lahli has been quite clear over the past few days; even the HCA (Haryana Cricket Association) were quite confident of hosting the game in Lahli at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, which had hosted all three of their home games this season. However, when an HCA official was asked to comment on the matter, they chose to give no response.

Furthermore, just like Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir will not be able to take advantage of home conditions in their quarter-final clash against Kerala. The Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) had raised concerns to the BCCI about the ground conditions after a harsh winter. The state board were looking to host the game in either Mumbai or Ahmedabad, but due to the unavailability of both venues, the clash between J&K and Kerala will be held in Pune instead.

The remaining knockout matches between Vidarbha vs. Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra vs. Gujarat would be played in Nagpur and Rajkot, respectively. Each side will hope to put in a good showing and advance further into the tournament.