Doha:

India pacer Harshit Rana brought his aggressive approach to the fore during the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 encounter against Pakistan at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha, as he engaged in several heated exchanges with the opposition batters.

Notably, Rana endured a difficult start with the ball as Pakistan openers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat attacked him freely, smacking 37 runs off his first three overs. The contest became increasingly intense in his fourth over when Rana and Shamyl were involved in repeated verbal exchanges.

Although the fast bowler could not immediately stop the opener’s scoring, the confrontation appeared to add another layer of intensity to their battle. Shamyl eventually attempted an aggressive shot against Ayush Badoni in the very next over as he stepped down the track but failed to get the timing right. Rana completed a straightforward catch to send the batter back to the pavilion. Interestingly, he followed the dismissal with an animated send-off.

Rana’s competitive streak did not end there. He continued to exchange words with Pakistan’s Maaz Sadaqat before finding another breakthrough against wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir. Bowling his fifth consecutive over of the spell, the Indian pacer trapped Nazir leg-before-wicket and celebrated with another send-off.

Pakistan opt to bat first

Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat first in the middle. India captain Tilak Varma revealed that they wanted to bat first too, but was happy to chase the total down. Both teams announced an unchanged playing XI.

The Men in Green then had a charismatic start to the innings as they hit 40 runs in the first three overs of the match. Since then, the momentum slightly changed in India’s favour. Now, with two wickets gone, Pakistan look to rebuild and Sadaqat, who completed his half-century in 47 balls in the 16th over of the match.

India A (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav

Pakistan A (Playing XI): Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad (c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza

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