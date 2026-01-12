Harshit Rana opens up on his role in India's batting attack after 1st ODI against New Zealand Star India pacer Harshit Rana took centre stage and talked about the role that he is expected to fill in India's batting order after his knock against New Zealand in the first ODI of the ongoing multi-format white ball series.

New Delhi:

The Indian team made quick work of New Zealand in the first ODI of the ongoing multi-format white-ball series. The two sides took on each other in the first game of the series at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on January 11. The game saw New Zealand coming in to bat first and posting a total of 300 runs in the first innings.

Chasing down the target, team India performed brilliantly, chasing the target and winning the game by four wickets. Apart from the top order’s brilliance in the run chase, it was the knock of Harshit Rana that caught the eyes of many. Rana scored 29 runs in 23 deliveries, hitting one six and two fours in the process.

Speaking after the game, Rana talked about the role that he is playing in the Indian team’s batting attack, reflecting on what is expected of him with the bat.

"The team wants me to bat at No. 8 as an all-rounder. I am trying to work hard on my batting as much as I can in the nets. It was about confidence, which KL bhai [Rahul] gave me out in the middle. I focused on the same and made runs,” Harshit Rana said in the post-match press conference.

"I believe that I can score 30-40 runs batting down the order when the team needs it. The team environment is so good that everybody thinks positive. When the team environment is good, good things happen," he added.

Rana gave his take on Shubman Gill’s captaincy

Furthermore, Harshit Rana also talked about how it is to play under the leadership of ace batter Shubman Gill. The pacer revealed that Gill is an aggressive captain and does not think twice before making a decision.

"For me, he is a free and aggressive captain. If he has to take a decision, he thinks beforehand that he has to do that thing and then he doesn't stress about it. I personally like that thing, to be a free captain is to give freedom to players to do what they want to do on the field. That is one of the best qualities I like about him,” Rana said.

