Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav to feature as Delhi announce SMAT 2026 squad; Ayush Badoni named captain

New Delhi:

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has officially announced a strong 16-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Ace pacer Harshit Rana, who has been out of action with injury since the tour to England in July, will be marking his return to competitive cricket in the tournament. He will partner with ace pacer Mayank Yadav, who recently featured for India in the T20I series against New Zealand.

All-rounder Ayush Badoni, in the meantime, has been announced as the captain. Badoni heads into the premier domestic T20 competition in blistering form, having recently logged mammoth double centuries in the Ranji Trophy red-ball leg. Priyansh Arya, who hit a double century against Gujarat, has been announced as his deputy. Meanwhile, the selected roster presents an intriguing mix of seasoned international experience, explosive top-order talent, and raw pace options.

On the other hand, veteran speedster Ishant Sharma returns to spearhead Delhi’s fast-bowling unit. The inclusion of Mayank and Harshit adds high-octane pace to the squad, while Simarjeet Singh completes a robust seam attack that will test opposition batting orders. The spin department is anchored by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and mystery spinner Digvesh Rathi, supported by all-rounder options in Mayank Rawat and Keshav Dabas.

Delhi’s strong batting unit

Delhi’s batting lineup boasts plenty of firepower, headlined by aggressive opener Arya, former India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, and Ayush Doseja. Left-handed keeper-batter Anuj Rawat and Tejasvi Dahiya have been named as the primary keeping options. Notably, former skipper Nitish Rana has been omitted from the final squad as the selection committee opted for a restructured top order.

Delhi finds itself placed in a competitive Elite Group B alongside formidable sides including Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Saurashtra. The team will kick off their campaign against Jammu and Kashmir in Indore on November 14, followed by crucial group fixtures against Punjab, Bihar, and Saurashtra.

Delhi SMAT squad - Ayush Badoni (Captain), Priyansh Arya (Vice-Captain), Sarthak Ranjan, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Tejasvi Dahiya (Wicketkeeper), Anuj Rawat (Wicketkeeper), Himmat Singh, Mayank Rawat, Keshav Dabas, Suyash Sharma, Digvesh Rathi, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav and Simarjeet Singh

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