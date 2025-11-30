Harshit Rana delivers fiery send-off to Dewald Brevis after picking up his wicket in Ranchi: Watch Harshit Rana bounced back in Ranchi, taking key wickets of Rickelton, de Kock, and Brevis. His fiery send-off after dismissing Brevis went viral, though it could attract ICC penalties, marking a dominant but controversial display from the pacer.

Ranchi:

Harshit Rana, who has faced considerable scrutiny over the past 12 months, finally showcased his mettle in the first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The pacer produced a disciplined and impactful spell, first claiming the scalps of Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock, both for ducks, before dismissing the in-form Dewald Brevis.

Brevis had looked dangerous at the crease and seemed poised to anchor South Africa’s innings. However, when he attempted an ambitious lofted shot over cover, he miscued it, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, stationed at the position, took a straightforward catch to send him back for 37 off 28 balls.

Rana, reintroduced by captain KL Rahul at a critical juncture, struck decisively. Following Brevis’ dismissal, he celebrated with an emphatic send-off on the field, pointing towards the pavilion in a gesture that quickly went viral on social media. While the moment drew widespread attention and highlighted Rana’s fiery competitiveness, it also carries potential repercussions, as the ICC might consider a reduction in his match fees for breaching the code of conduct.

Breeztke and Jansen keep South Africa alive

Chasing a mammoth total of 350 runs, Matthew Breetzke and Marco Jansen have kept the Proteas in the hunt. Both players scored a half-century each, and that has put the pressure back on the Indian bowlers. Jansen, particularly, launched a counterattack as he completed his half-century in just 26 balls and the Indian team now must look for ideas which could break the partnership. Bringing Rana back could be one of them.

The dew is also going against the hosts. The bowlers seem to be struggling as the spinners are no longer a threat. That is helping South Africa batters, who are in control of the match. However, another wicket can swing the game in India’s favour.