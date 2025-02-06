Harshit Rana creates all-time unwanted record for India on ODI debut against England in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harshit Rana made his ODI debut for India.

Indian speedster Harshit Rana made his ODI debut in the first match of the three-match series against England at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. Harshit is among two debutants for India in the first ODI, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is also playing his first 50-over game for India after being prolific in the other two formats.

Meanwhile, Harshit has created an all-time unwanted record for India in his first match in the format. Harshit conceded 26 runs in an over, the most by an Indian debutant in ODI cricket.

The Kolkata Knight Riders speedster leaked 26 runs in the sixth over of the first innings as Phil Salt took him to the cleaners. The English opener slammed three sixes and two fours to amass 26 and bring England on track of a blistering start after a first-over maiden from Mohammed Shami.

The 26 runs conceded by Harshit are the joint fourth-most conceded by an Indian bowler, behind Ishant Sharma (30), Yuvraj Singh (30) and Krunal Pandya (28).

Most expensive overs by Indian bowlers in ODIs:

Ishant Sharma: 30 runs conceded vs Australia in 2013 ODI

Yuvraj Singh: 30 runs vs England in an ODI in 2007

Krunal Pandya: 28 runs vs England in an ODI in 2021

Harshit Rana: 26 runs vs England in an ODI in 2025

Dinesh Mongia: 26 runs vs Bangladesh in an ODI in 2007

RP Singh: 26 runs vs Sri Lanka in an ODI in 2008

VRV Singh: 26 runs vs England in an ODI in 2006

England won the toss and chose to bat first on a dry red-soil surface. India skipped Virat Kohli, who missed out due to a knee injury. Jaiswal and Harshit were the debutants.

"We will bat first today. Nice thing going in the dressing room, looking forward to these ODis and we're happy to welcome back Joe Root. The morale has been good, everyone's good and the Baz has looked after us well. We're playing against a top-side in their conditions, a tough test going ahead into the Champions Trophy. We're playing 3 pacers and an extra spin-bowling all-rounder," Buttler had said at the toss.

"We wanted to bowl first, but it doesn't matter a lot. Need to be aggressive with the ball at the start and then need to do well later. Nice to get some time off, it's a fresh start and this is a great chance to do well. It's very important to get some gametime, try and maximize whatever opportunity we have. Jaiswal and Harshit are making their debuts, unfortunately Virat isn't playing, he had a knee problem last night," India captain Rohit said at the toss.