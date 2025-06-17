Harshit Rana added to India's squad for England Test series as cover: Report Harshit Rana made his international debut for India during the Border-Gavaskar series late last year. Rana has reportedly been added to the India Test squad as cover for the series against England that gets underway from June 20 onwards.

New Delhi:

Fast bowler Harshit Rana has been added to India's Test squad as cover for the upcoming series against England, ESPNCricinfo reported. Rana, who made his international debut in the Border-Gavaskar series, travelled to England with the A team for the shadow tour.

Rana will remain as cover for the five-match series that gets underway on June 20. He played the first unofficial Test against England Lions and ended the game with the figures of 1/99 in his 27 overs in Canterbury as the game ended in a draw.

Rana impressed cricket pundits on international debut

Meanwhile, Rana was impressive on his international debut for India in the Border-Gavaskar series. He made his debut in the first Test in Perth, the only Test that India won on that tour. The right-arm quick was impressive with the ball in Perth, picking 3/48 in the first innings and 1/69 in the second.

The 23-year-old also played the second Test match in Adelaide but went wicketless in his 16 overs, while giving away 86 runs.

India's tour of England to begin on June 20

India and England are set to face each other in a five-match series beginning on June 20 at Leeds. India enter a new era in Test cricket following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format.

Shubman Gill was named India's captain for the Test side, and he will be leading the Men in Blue in his maiden Test series. Gill has previously led Gujarat Titans in two seasons in the Indian Premier League and in a few matches in first-class cricket.

India's squad for England series:

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana (cover)