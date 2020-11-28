'Any places in RCB squad, Virat Kohli?': Harry Kane shows off his batting skills - Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/GETTY IMAGES Harry Kane posted a video of him facing his Tottenham teammates with the bat, and asked Virat Kohli if there's a place vacant in the RCB squad for the next season.

England captain and Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane on Friday took to Twitter to show off his batting skills. He posted a minute-long video where he hits a number of quality cricket shots, and in the caption, asks Virat Kohli if there's a place vacant in the RCB squad for IPL 2021 season.

Kane and Kohli have often shared mutual admiration for each other on social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, Kane wrote, "Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli?

Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. 😂🏏 Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli?? pic.twitter.com/tjUZnedVvI — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 27, 2020

In the video, Kane could be seen hitting some decent cricketing strokes. Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart also bowled quality left-arm deliveries and eventually dismissed Kane.

The duo met during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Kane had shared a selfie with Virat, calling the Indian captain a "great guy and a brilliant sportsman."

Harry Kane, who leads the English football team, is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in Europe. He also led the English side to a fourth-place finish in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Kohli, meanwhile, is currently in Australia where he has returned to international cricket action after a break of over eight months. Team India played its first match since the COVID-19 outbreak on Friday, but faced a 66-run defeat in the ODI against Australia.

The side will return to action on Sunday for the second ODI of the three-match series.