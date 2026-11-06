Harry Brook wants England to be 'fittest and strongest side in the world' ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

New Delhi:

After a poor showing in the Pakistan tri-series, England will play Australia next in a three-match ODI series. Ahead of that, captain Harry Brook opened up on their recent struggles and the objectives to tick ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027, which is now less than a year away.

Ahead of the Ashes in 2025-26, England had taken a different route as they chose not to play any warm-up games. The inadequate preparation eventually led to the team losing the series 4-1. Barring the poor batting show, their fielding effort also caught the eye, as England had plenty of room for improvement.

However, this time around, the squad will get an opportunity to familiarise itself as they play a warm-up game against Western Australia at the WACA. Brook believes the venue will provide a more suitable test of Australia's playing conditions than England's previous warm-up location, Lilac Hill.

“The conditions (at the WACA) always feel a lot closer to Optus than Lilac Hill. The bounce, the carry, the pace of the pitch - it's miles away from what Lilac Hill offered us. But, thankfully, we've got the opportunity to play here and train here over the last couple of days, and we're looking forward to it,” Brook told the reporters, as quoted by Cricinfo.

England aim to establish some standard ahead of ODI World Cup

England's immediate objective extends beyond the Australia series, as the leadership group is keen to establish better standards ahead of the World Cup in 12 months.

“The key thing is to try and be one of the fittest and strongest sides in the world, to be able to try and dominate throughout that competition (World Cup). Obviously, whether you win or lose isn't always there. You can never guarantee that, but the off-field... you can guarantee the off-field preparation can be a lot better. [That] can really help towards winning games,” Brook said.

Meanwhile, the selection decisions remain another talking point. Adil Rashid's omission from three matches in Pakistan, where Liam Dawson was preferred because of conditions, has raised questions about England's spin combination. Reflecting upon that, Brook confirmed Rashid was training well in Perth.

Jacob Bethell's return from a knee injury could also influence the batting order. However, the success of Ben Duckett and Tom Banton as an opening combination leaves England considering where the youngster fits.

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