Harry Brook smashes fastest double century in ODI cricket history, breaks Shubman Gill's record

Rawalpindi:

Harry Brook stole the show against Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The England captain went berserk, scoring a 114-ball double century, breaking Shubman Gill’s record in the process for the fastest ODI double century. He also became the second non-opener after Glenn Maxwell to achieve the feat.

Apart from that, Brook became the first England cricketer to score a double century in limited-overs cricket. He now holds the record for the highest individual score by a European cricketer in ODI history and the highest by an Englishman too, breaking former captain Ben Stokes’ record.

England post 429 runs in first innings

Openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett stitched a 74-run stand in the middle. Banton went on to score a half-century, while Duckett made 29 runs off 39 balls. Batting at three, Joe Root once again played a valuable knock of 69 runs. Alongside Brook, he built a 159-run stand, which pushed Sri Lanka out of the contest. Root eventually departed for 69 runs off 66 balls after which Brook produced a freak show in the middle.

He went on to smash 21 boundaries and 10 sixes, completing the double century. He ended up posting 202 runs on the board in 116 deliveries before Janith Liyanage got the better of him on the final delivery of the innings.

Meanwhile, Will Jacks supported Brooks well in the middle. He didn’t take a backseat to enjoy Brook go about business, but also kept up with the momentum. The all-rounder smacked an unbeaten 66 runs off 30 balls only as England went on to post 429 runs on the board in the first innings.

Sri Lanka now have a mountain to climb in the second innings. For England, they need to get the job done as the team is under pressure after losing the opening game to Pakistan.

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

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