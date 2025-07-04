Harry Brook registers maiden Test century vs India, bails England out of trouble Harry Brook hit his maiden Test ton against India. Along with Jamie Smith, they rescued England from 84/5 on Day 3. Both played an attacking brand of cricket, scoring a century each at Edgbaston. Their approach has put the visitors in a difficult spot.

Birmingham:

Flamboyant England batter Harry Brook registered his maiden Test century against India on Day 3 at Edgbaston. The hosts were reduced to 84/5 at one stage, after losing Joe Root and Ben Stokes’ wickets in consecutive deliveries, but Brook, along with Jamie Smith, managed to rescue the team and stitched a vital partnership in the middle. Both played an attacking brand of cricket and targeted India’s spinners, and completed centuries each.

Brook and Smith will be vital for England for the rest of the innings and England will first try to avoid a follow-on and then maybe a lead. India, on the other hand, desperately need to send them back to the pavilion. Both cricketers have been decimating India bowlers and look to be on song. One can argue that Gill introduced spinners a bit late to the game, especially given that both cricketers have a history of struggling against turning balls.

In the meantime, Brook was dropped by Gill in the 37th over of the match. In Ravindra Jadeja’s over, the 26-year-old failed to time it as the ball went straight to Gill in the slip. However, the India captain failed to decipher the speed as the ball went on to hit his head. That was the only chance India created after Stokes’ dismissal.

On the other hand, Smith became the second after AB de Villiers to score a hundred entirely before lunch (on any day of a Test) against India. He also smacked the joint third-fastest century for England in Test cricket history. The keeper-batter will be hoping to continue in the same manner that put India in further trouble.

The visitors had a cracking start to the day but looked clueless against Brook and Smith. The duo never seemed to be in any sort of trouble and unless India sent them back to the pavilion soon, the game could slip from their hands.