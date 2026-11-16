Harry Brook reflects on England's brilliance and bounceback after stellar 2nd ODI win over Australia

England took on Australia in the second ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at the Adelaide Oval on November 15th, and it was England who came out on top. It is worth noting that the clash saw England came in to bat first and post a total of 355 runs in the first innings and limited Australia to 220, winning the game by 135 runs, playing some brilliant cricket.

It is interesting to note that Australia came out on top in the first ODI of the series, chasing down a target of 132 runs, winning the game by seven wickets, taking the lead in the series, only to end up losing the second ODI, which saw England level the score.

After the game, England skipper Harry Brook took centre stage and opened up on the performance that England put in against Australia in the second ODI. He reflected on how delighted he is to have made a comeback in the series.

“We put in a really good performance, and really pleasing to see us bounce back like that. [On the batting performance] The whole innings we looked like we were in control. We countered their bad balls. We put them under pressure when we needed to. Bants (Banton) played an exceptional innings,” Brook said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Brook reflected on the discussions around the side’s batting

Furthermore, Brook weighed in on the discussions that took place after the side’s performance with the bat in the first ODI, where they were bundled out for a score of 131 runs in the first innings of the game.

“Obviously, you want to learn from your mistakes, but we knew that coming here was going to be a lot better wicket. And thankfully, some lads cashed in and made a good performance. [On England's fielding performance, dropped catches and team energy] That's the template that we want to set for every game we go out in the field. It's been a massive discussion around the group, and in the last year and a half, we want to be one of the best fielding sides in the world, one of the fittest and strongest fielding sides in the world,” Brook said.

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