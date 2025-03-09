Harry Brook pulls out of IPL for second straight year, likely to face a two-year ban Harry Brook pulled out of the IPL in 2024 due to his grandmother's critical condition. Brook was picked by Delhi Capitals for the second season in a row for Rs 6.25 crore but amid England's captaincy speculations, the 26-year-old will not be part of the tournament for the second straight season.

Delhi Capitals will be without Harry Brook's services for the second year in a row as the potential England captain has withdrawn from the 2025 edition of the IPL. Brook didn't take part in the 2024 edition of the IPL due to his grandmother's passing but pulling out of the upcoming edition could see him getting banned from the tournament for two seasons as per the new IPL player regulations.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) communicated their decision of pulling Brook out of IPL 2025 to the BCCI last week and the same was further conveyed to the Delhi Capitals. The Capitals didn't use an RTM for Brook but bought him at the auction outright for Rs 6.25 crore. With Brook being touted to be the next white-ball captain for England after Jos Buttler's decision to step down, the ECB might just be a bit careful regarding his workload.

However, ECB's decision could land Brook's IPL aspirations and career in the soup. "Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons," one of the eight regulations from the IPL issued last September read.