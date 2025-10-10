Harry Brook expects Ashes glory in Australia, shares update on Ben Stokes' playing availability Harry Brook says he "bloody hopes" to return with the Ashes urn as England prepare for the Australia tour. Confident despite past struggles, he backs Ben Stokes to play all five Tests, even with injury concerns, and is ready for his biggest challenge yet.

London:

England batter Harry Brook is gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime as he prepares to lead the white-ball side in New Zealand before heading to Australia for the highly anticipated Ashes series. Despite England’s dismal record Down Under, just two wins in their last 15 Tests, Brook is optimistic. When asked if he expects to bring the Ashes urn back home, his response was characteristically blunt, “I bloody hope so.”

England’s hopes have received a boost with the uncertainty surrounding Australian captain Pat Cummins’ fitness. The pace spearhead is racing against time to be fit for the opening Test on November 21, with coach Andrew McDonald admitting that Cummins is “running out of time.” Brook acknowledged Australia’s depth in bowling but said Cummins' absence would be a significant loss: “He’s an amazing bowler… hopefully that plays into our hands.”

This will be Brook’s second Ashes series but his first in Australia, and he’s under no illusions about the scale of the task. “I don’t know what I’m stepping into,” he admitted, reflecting on the intensity of the India series earlier this year, which he called the most demanding of his career.

With limited experience in Australian conditions, his brief stint in the Big Bash League was underwhelming. Brook is focused on adapting quickly. “White-ball and red-ball cricket are completely different sports, if I’m being honest,” he said.

Brook expects Stokes to play all five Ashes Test

Brook has been appointed vice-captain for the Ashes, backing up Ben Stokes, though he downplayed the likelihood of leading the side in a Test.

“I see Stokesy playing all five Tests, if I'm being honest. I think he'll power through, even if he has a little niggle. I dropped him a couple of messages a couple of weeks ago, talking about golf mainly. I don't think he's too bothered. He's just happy to still be in the squad,” Brook said.

With Ollie Pope returning to the ranks and questions over his form at No. 3, Brook insists the squad remains united. “He's a vital part of our side… we’ve chatted more about golf than cricket,” he quipped.