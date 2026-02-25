Harry Brook creates history, becomes first captain to score ton in T20 World Cup history

New Delhi:

England captain Harry Brook has etched his name into the history books, slamming a stellar hundred in his team's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash against Pakistan on Tuesday, February 25. Brook scored a marvellous 100 off 51 balls as he singlehandedly led his team to chase down 165 against the Men in Green in the crucial game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

His hundred helped England reach the semifinals, making them the first team to enter the last four. Moreover, his ton broke a major drought for captains in T20 World Cups. Brook has become the first-ever captain to hit a hundred in a T20 World Cup.

There had been 13 centuries scored in the tournament's history previously, but none of them came off the willow of a captain. The highest score a captain had previously scored in the tournament belonged to Chris Gayle, who had scored 98 against India in Bridgetown in the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Highest individual scores by a captain in T20 WCs:

100 - Harry Brook vs PAK, Pallekele, 2026*

98 - Chris Gayle vs IND, Bridgetown, 2010

94* - Lorcan Tucker vs OMAN, Colombo SSC, 2026

92 - Rohit Sharma vs AUS, Bridgetown, 2024

Brook becomes third English player with ton in all formats

Meanwhile, Brook has achieved a few more milestones en route to his ton. The English star has become just the third player from his country to have scored a hundred in all three formats of the game. He joins Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan as the only other English players to have achieved the milestone.

Brook's hundred came off 50 balls before he was cleaned up by Shaheen Afridi in the 17th over. This is the joint-second-fastest century by a player in the history of T20 World Cups, only behind Chris Gayle's 47-ball ton against England in the 2016 World Cup.

Fastest hundreds in T20 WCS (by balls):

47 - Chris Gayle vs ENG, Wankhede, 2016

50 - Chris Gayle vs SA, Joburg, 2007

50 - Harry Brook vs PAK, Pallekele, 2026*

51 - B McCullum vs BAN, Pallekele, 2012

England qualify for semis on back of Brook ton

England defeated Pakistan today to seal their semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup, thanks to Brook's ton. Brook planned the 165-run tricky chase perfectly as England crossed the line in the final over of the game after a bit of a hiccup. With this win, England's unbeaten run against Pakistan continues as they beat them for the fourth time in the World Cup. Moreover, England have also qualified for the semifinals of the World Cup.