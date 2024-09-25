Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
Harry Brook becomes England's youngest ODI captain to smash a ton, keeps hosts alive in series with Durham win

England beat Travis Head and Adam Zampa-less Australian side in the third ODI in Durham to stay alive in the five-match assignment with the DLS method deciding the result. Will Jacks and Harry Brook's 156-run partnership was the centre of England's win as captain smashed his maiden ODI hundred.

September 25, 2024
Harry Brook smashed his maiden ODI century as England won
Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook smashed his maiden ODI century as England won the third game in Durham against Australia and stayed alive in the five-match series

England finally delivered on the promise in the third ODI of the ongoing five-match series against Australia in Durham on Tuesday, September 24. Captain Harry Brook took charge for the first time in three matches as he smashed his maiden ODI hundred and helped his side stay alive in the series, with a couple of games to go. This was Brook's first century in the format and he said "Hopefully, many more to come" after his side's win as he achieved a major record for his country.

Brook at 25 years and 215 days became the youngest ODI captain for England to score a century as he surpassed Alastair Cook (26 years, 190 days), who achieved the record back in 2011. Overall, Brook joined the likes of Steve Smith (Australia), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Graeme Smith (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Babar Azam (Pakistan) among the youngest ODI centurion captains for their respective countries.

Youngest ODI captain to hit a century for England

25 years, 215 days - Harry Brook vs Australia (Durham, 2024)

26 years, 190 days - Alastair Cook vs Sri Lanka (Lord's, 2011)
26 years, 358 days - Eoin Morgan vs Ireland (Dublin, 2013)
27 years, 66 days - Michael Atherton vs West Indies (Lord's, 1995)

Australia, despite losing a couple of early wickets, recovered well owing to Steve Smith's rescue act and Cameron Green's attacking knock before Alex Carey provided the much-needed finish to take his side to a score in excess of 300. England's batting has already capitulated twice and the hosts' only hope was to go big in the middle overs with Adam Zampa not being there and that's what happened exactly.

England did lose both the openers inside the first three overs before Will Jacks and Brook joined forces not only to get their side out of trouble but also to stitch a match-winning partnership. Jacks smashed an entertaining 84 while Brook remained unbeaten on his century after rain relented to hand England a much-needed win. England required 51 runs off 76 deliveries when the rain interrupted and the hosts were declared winners as they were 46 runs ahead on DLS.

The caravan now moves to the Lord's for the penultimate clash as England look to level it to take the series to a decider in Bristol.

