Harry Brook, Ashleigh Gardner named ICC Players of the Month

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook

Harry Brook received the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award on Tuesday after a blistering run of scores that helped England claim a historic World Test Championship (WTC) series victory in Pakistan. On the other hand, Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner bagged the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for her contributions with bat and ball in the T20I series against India.

Both scoop their awards following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans registered at ICC-cricket.com.

Brook was largely unstoppable during England’s triumphant Test return to Pakistan, scoring centuries in each match as the tourists sealed a 3-0 victory. Despite having only played a solitary Test match before arriving in Pakistan, Brook lit up the series with his aggressive strokeplay and firepower, seamlessly integrating into England’s pioneering style of play in the longer format.

He started the series in Rawalpindi in emphatic fashion, hitting 19 fours and five sixes on his way to a blistering 153 in the first innings, before another quickfire 87 in the second innings ensured Pakistan fell short on a dramatic final day. This set the tone for his breakout month, and he followed up with two further impressive centuries – 108 in Multan and 111 in Karachi.

Australia’s talented all-rounder Gardner celebrates her maiden Player of the Month crown to cap a landmark month.

Gardner’s impressive 2022 ended with a flourish in December as she registered a total of 115 runs at an impressive strike rate of 166.

66, taking seven wickets along the way at an average of 18.28 in the hard-fought T20I series victory against rivals India.

Latest Cricket News