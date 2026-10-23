Harry Brook achieves massive feat despite England's heartbreaking loss to Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi

England and Sri Lanka continued their ongoing tri-series by taking on each other in Rawalpindi. The two sides met on October 22nd, and the game went on to be one of the biggest games of the year. The clash saw England kick off the game, coming in to bat first and playing some exceptional cricket.

Putting in a brilliant performance, England posted a total of 429 runs in the first innings of the game. Throughout the innings, there were several performances that stood out for the side, but it was the showing of star batter Harry Brook.

Coming in to bat after the fall of two wickets, Brook scored a brilliant double century, amassing 202 runs to his name in 116 deliveries, propelling England to a massive total in the game.

Chasing down the target, Sri Lanka managed to pull off the massive 430-run chase, with Pavan Rathnayake scoring 130 runs in 106 deliveries. With Sri Lanka winning the game, Harry Brook went on to achieve a unique feat. With a score of 202 runs, Brook now has the highest individual score in ODI cricket history in a losing cause.

Highest scores in a losing cause in ODIs

202 Harry Brook vs Eng Rawalpindi 2026

194*Charles Coventry vs Ban Bulawayo 2009

193 Fakhar Zaman vs SA Joburg 2021

191 Goerge Munsey vs Net Dundee 2025

181*Matthew Hayden vs NZ Hamilton 2007

Brook opened up on his performance

After the game, England skipper Harry Brook took centre stage and talked about the match, branding it as an incredible game of cricket. Talking about how Sri Lanka outplayed them in the clash.

“Incredible game of cricket. I thought both teams were exceptional. Sri Lanka just outplayed us, unfortunately. We couldn't quite hit our straps with the ball and played into their strengths a little bit, and again they played exceptional cricket to knock off 400. I think you said first time in 20 years is an incredible achievement, so fair play to them. Yeah, it's nice to things. Unfortunately, it doesn't mean anything now, being on the losing side. It has no value whatsoever in my eyes. [Tougher conversations ahead?] Yeah, we've got to go back to the drawing board a little bit. No, we know where we've gone wrong,” Brook said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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