Harmanpreet, Kranti Goud lead India to thrilling win in Durham decider, seal ODI series 2-1 against England Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England gave India women a tough fight till the end, before the score of 318 proved to be strong enough for the visitors to eke out a thrilling victory in the ODI series decider in Durham. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur starred with a century, followed by a six-fer from Kranti Goud.

Chester-Le-Street:

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team prevailed in a thrilling decider by just 13 runs at the Riverside Ground in Durham on Tuesday, July 22, to seal the three-match ODI series 2-1 against England. It was 100 overs of exhilarating cricket with ebbs and flows throughout as Nat Sciver-Brunt, Emma Lamb and Alice Davidson-Richards decided to put their foot down and defied a marvellous Kranti Goud spell to push India to the brink on a very good batting wicket but the run rate kept creeping up and the visitors hung around like a bad smell long enough to pull off the game and the series.

The foundation of the win was laid by the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who smashed her seventh ODI century and one which she and her team needed the most. Kaur had aggregated just 24 runs in the first ODIs and 89 on the whole tour in six games (four T20Is) and a big score was imminent from the veteran, especially leading into the Australia series, followed by the World Cup and when the stakes were at an all-time high, in a decider, the skipper turned up.