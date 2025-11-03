Harmanpreet Kaur's MS Dhoni-esque photoshoot with World Cup trophy infront of Gateway of India out | See pics Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team etched its name into the history books after breaking the trophy hoodoo for India in women's cricket by winning the 2025 ODI World Cup. Captain Harmanpreet posed with the trophy in front of the Gateway of India.

New Delhi:

Just like MS Dhoni did after winning the Men's ODI World Cup 2011, the first Indian woman World Cup-winning captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, turned up for a photoshoot with the World Cup 2025 silverware in front of the Gateway of India on Monday, November 3.

India wrote a new chapter in the history books at the stroke of midnight to end their ever-long wait for an ICC title with the biggest silverware on offer - the ODI World Cup trophy - after beating South Africa in the final by 52 runs.

The campaign, which witnessed several ebbs and flows, came to completion with the Women in Blue lifting the trophy aloft, a silverware that had been out of their palms for decades despite putting in all the effort. All the broken hearts healed on Sunday after the victory over the Proteas.

The Women in Blue enjoyed their hearts out at midnight with celebrations in Navi Mumbai, while fans celebrated across the nation. Following their celebrations at the DY Patil Sports Academy, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur posed with the trophy in front of the Gateway of India, the same monument where the then-India captain Dhoni had once done the same 14 years ago.

Watch the Pics here:

The World Cup 2025 victory is being hailed as a watershed moment in the history of Indian women's sport, with other women's sports also in line to feed new talents. The silverware turned out to be a testament for the hard work the Indian women's team had been putting in all these years and had become immune to heartbreaks.

Speaking after the final, Harmanpreet Kaur thanked the fans, the BCCI, and the selectors. "I'm so grateful for this crowd. They've been so amazing. Thank you, thank you, guys, for being there for us, for in all our ups and downs. And credit goes to our entire cricket team, BCCI, selectors, everyone back home, thank you, thank you so much," she said in the post-match presentation.

"(On how did you motivate the team after three successive losses?) Last game we also spoke about self-belief was there that you know, even though we lost three back-to-back games, but we knew this team had something special to turn things around the table. So I think credit goes to each and every member. They stayed positive. They knew what we had to do in the next three games. And I think everybody was so involved," she added.