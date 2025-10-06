Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj in major record list during World Cup 2025 India captain Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed legendary Mithali Raj in a major record list during the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Kaur is yet to find her feet with the bat but has contributed with her captaincy.

New Delhi:

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed legendary Mithali Raj in a major record list during the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Kaur is leading India in her first 50-over World Cup after the retirement of former skipper Raj.

India began their Women's World Cup campaign with twin wins. They defeated Sri Lanka in their opener on September 30 and then got the better of Pakistan in their second clash. While Kaur has not found her footing with the bat so far, she has been leading the team well and is a consistent source of inspiration on the field.

Kaur has gone past Raj in the list of most catches taken by Indian women in ODIs. Coming into the World Cup, she was one behind Raj's tally of 165 catches and has now gone past with the two catches she has taken in the tournament. Kaur caught Sri Lanka's Anushka Sanjeewani at mid-wicket during India's defence of 269 against the Lankan side, while she grabbed Sidra Amin in the clash against Pakistan.

Kaur is now second on the list for most catches taken by Indian women in ODIs and is only behind Jhulan Goswami, who has palmed 69 catches.

Most catches for India in Women ODIs:

1 - Jhulan Goswami: 69 catches in 204 matches

2 - Harmanpreet Kaur: 65 catches in 154 matches

3 - Mithali Raj: 64 catches in 232 matches

India defeated Sri Lanka in their opener by 59 runs (DLS method) and were not put in any major trouble other than their top-order not firing. They defeated Pakistan with a complete batting show but no one passed fifty in the clash.

Speaking after the Pakistan match, Kaur highlighted that the team needs to improve on certain things, but is happy until the team is winning.

"Very happy, very important game for all of us, and I'm sure everyone back home is happy as well. Our bowling was great. Kranti bowled really well; she was outstanding, and Renuka helped her get the breakthroughs. We created so many chances, unfortunately, we dropped it, but in the end, when you win, you are happy.

"It wasn't an easy pitch to bat on, we wanted to bat longer and see how many runs we could get. It's been raining, and there was a hold on the pitch. We wanted to keep wickets in hand. The key was keeping wickets, Richa batted really well and gave us that crucial 30 runs. (on areas of improvement) There are a lot of areas, but we are happy we won, just want to go with the momentum. Now we go back to India, we know how the pitches play there, we will look at the combinations and what team we need to play," she said after the Pakistan game.