Harmanpreet Kaur stirs up storm vs England; Smashes 143 off just 111 deliveries

Harmanpreet Kaur lit up St Lawrence Ground with a magnificent and maddening inning of 143 runs from just 111 deliveries vs England in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday.

Kaur came in at 11.5 over mark, and carried her bat through the innings. In an innings that will go down as one the best to be played in this format, the Indian captain slammed 18 boundaries and four sixes through her partnerships with Smriti, Harleen, Pooja and Deepti.

She reached to her fifty in 64 deliveries, and 100 in 100 deliveries but went absolutely bonkers following that and smashed 43 runs off the last 11 deliveries she faced. This was her 5th ODI ton.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma's partnership run rate of 17.75 was also the highest for a 50-plus stand in Women's ODIs. As far as the match is concerned, England Women won the toss and put India to bat first. Batting first, India lost both Shafali and Yastika early. Harmanpreet Kaur and Mandhana stabilised the ship.

Smriti fell after scoring 40 off 51 deliveries, and then Harleen Deol joined hands with her skipper and smashed 58 off 72 deliveries that helped India set up a base from which Kaur could take off.

India eventually finished with 333 on board with useful contributions from Vastrakar and Deepti.

England Playing 11

Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

India Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwa

