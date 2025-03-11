Harmanpreet Kaur shares her injury update after RCB match Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur injured her wrist during the WPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. During the post-match presentation, the veteran batter noted that she is fine and will be fit before the match against Gujarat on March 13.

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur injured her wrist during the final league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. However, after the game, the veteran batter confirmed that she is doing fine and will be fit for the Eliminator match against Gujarat Giants, which will take place on March 13.

“I'm fine. I will be fine,” Hamanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

Notably, a win over RCB would have helped MI earn direct qualification for the final. However, the 2023 champions suffered an 11-run defeat and will now have to fight their way to the final. Against RCB, they struggled with the ball in the first innings, as Smriti Mandhana laid the foundation for her team, with a 53-run knock. Senior all-rounder Ellyse Perry had a stunning day as well, scoring 49 runs, while Richa Ghosh made 36 and Georgia Wareham hit 31*. Courtesy of their efforts, RCB posted 200 runs on the board.

Speaking on their bowling performance, Harmanpreet stated that the surface was tailor-made for the batters and it was all about saving boundaries for them. She noted that the team conceded 40 runs in the final two overs and that might have cost them in the end.

“This ground is only about saving the boundaries. The last two overs we gave 40 and that cost us, apart from that we did well in the game. We saw in the last game 180 was chaseable. Outfield is fast and we have to stop boundaries, but some really good plans while we were bowling,” Harmanpreet mentioned.

When it came to the chase, Nat Sciver-Brunt reigned supreme but she barely had any support from the other end. The England international made 69 runs off 35 deliveries while Sanjeevan Sajana registered the second-best score of 23 runs. A better performance from the other batters could have helped Mumbai cross the line and earn direct qualification for the final.