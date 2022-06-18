Mithali and I had different ideas, things will be easy now: Harmanpreet Kaur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj | File Photo

Newly appointed ODI skipper Harampreet Kaur says that since Mithali Raj has now retired, and the captaincy of both formats fall under one captain, things will be much easier for her and the team.

I have been leading the T20 side for a long time and now this time, I am getting an opportunity to lead the ODI side as well. I think things will be easy because when two different captains were there, sometimes things were not easy. After all, we both had different ideas. Now, it’s easy for me to tell them what I am expecting from them and things will be much easier for me and my teammates as well.

She further stated that it is a great opportunity for her to build a good team since Mithali Raj has retired from all forms of the game and experienced pacer Jhulan Goswami is not travelling to the island nation.

For me, it is a great opportunity where you can build a good team because Sri Lanka, I don’t think it is going to be an easy tour for us.

She stressed on giving opportunities to young players.

In the fielding department also, we will give opportunities to young players who can bowl 10 overs and look for breakthroughs. We are trying to do little-little things, where we (have) worked in this (NCA) camp and we are having a vision, so we will look for that (in terms of implementation)

If we talk about our bowling unit, this is the time they are getting responsibility and this tour will be an ideal platform for them to perform where they can take charge and bowl full quota.

Talking about Raj's absence, Kaur quipped that no one can really fill her place.

Well, as we all know, she (Mithali) has done great for women’s cricket and I don’t think anyone can fill this place. If you talk about Mithali Di, I don’t think there is anyone who can take her place and we will always miss her in our dressing rooms and the things she has done so far.

India will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is during their tour to the Island nation, beginning on June 23.

