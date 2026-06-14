Harmanpreet Kaur overtakes Rohit Sharma, achieves huge feat during clash against Pakistan

New Delhi:

India women kicked off their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign by taking on Pakistan women. The two sides met at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 14th, and the game began with India coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

With the game underway, many eyes were set upon India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. As soon as she took the field in the clash, Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed veteran India batter and former skipper Rohit Sharma in the list of players with the most T20 World Cups played.

For India, Harmanpreet Kaur has appeared in the most T20 World Cup editions, as the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup is her 10th tournament, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s tally. It is worth noting that Harmanpreet Kaur has appeared in every T20 World Cup since the 2009 edition. Furthermore, she also surpassed New Zealand’s Sophie Devine in the list of players with the most T20 World Cup appearances, as this was the 40th World Cup appearance for Harmanpreet Kaur, while Devine only has 39 to her name. Ellyse Perry leads the list with 48 appearances to her name, and with such a milestone game for the skipper, she will hope to put in a good performance.

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Harmanpreet Kaur explained her decision to bat first

Having won the toss, the India skipper opted to bat first and claimed that the pitch is looking very good to bat on, and the Women in Blue will look to post a big total on the board in the first innings of the game.

“We will bat first. I think it's a very good pitch to bat on, so we just thought let's bat and set a decent total on the board. (Does winning a World Cup give them confidence?) Well, I think we all are very excited. The last World Cup definitely has given us a lot of confidence and we just want to carry that confidence to this World Cup. (Have you been pleased with the build-up?) Yes, definitely. We have plugged a lot of areas and now it's only about playing good cricket and we are looking forward to that.,” Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss.

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